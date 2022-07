Desembargador suspende decisão que mandava excluir posts de Glenn Greenwald contra Moro

The corrupt Brazilian judge who imprisoned Lula in 2018 to prevent him from running for President, then went to work for Bolsonaro as Justice Minister (only to quit accusing Bolsonaro of corruption), is now running for President, accusing Bolsonaro and Lula of bring pro-Putin.???????? https://t.co/5yMEbToY4g

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 28, 2022