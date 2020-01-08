Fotos de performance artística são usadas em boato sobre excesso de cirurgia plástica

Tiago Aguiar
08 de janeiro de 2020 | 16h57
As fotos de uma performance artística foram compartilhadas fora de contexto no Facebook em um boato sobre excessos de cirurgia plástica. A sequência de fotos de uma pessoa com lábios exageradamente grandes e nariz muito fino acompanha a seguinte legenda: “mulher de 68 anos da Flórida usa 17 operações em 6 anos para ficar parecendo com a boneca Barbie.”
As fotos, na verdade, são da personagem “Helena”, criada pelo artista Luis Baptista. Segundo o próprio Luis, a criação, de maio de 2019, tinha intenção de “chocar e informar indivíduos dos perigos da cirurgia plástica e quão longe nós fomos e continuamos a ir como sociedade”.
Na página de Luis, há diversos trabalhos com maquiagem para criar figuras sobre-humanas. Em outras fotos, é possível perceber que, para a criação de Helena, além de maquiagem foi usada uma prótese facial.
#breaktheinternet Character I created from start to finish, from life casting to application. Application assisted by the lovely @suzanne_cliff, without her I wouldn’t have been able to do this. Also the biggest thank you to cassie @cassiedaisyrae for bringing this character to life ???? This character is supposed to shock and inform individuals of the dangers of plastic surgery and how far we’ve come and continue to go with it as a society. The neck burns are meant to be from a childhood incident, something to remind people of their roots and how beautiful and unique they can be. This is in no way meant to mock those who get surgery, just an eye opener for how society’s ideal of beauty is becoming extreme and at times dangerous Photography: @panglass • #art #artwork #artist #illustration #illustrator #makeup #makeupartist #makeupart #throwback #halloweenmakeup #halloween #witch #photography #photoshoot #darkness #photooftheday #specialeffectsmakeup #specialfxmakeup #sfxmakeup #fxmakeup #horrorhags @horrorhags #sculpture #prosthetics #plasticsurgery #botched #elvira #elviramistressofthedark @therealelvira @horror_sketches @thehorrorgallery
Este conteúdo já foi verificado pelos sites Boatos.org e E-Farsas. Foi selecionado para checagem por meio da parceria entre Estadão Verifica e Facebook.