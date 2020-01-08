Fotos de performance artística são usadas em boato sobre excesso de cirurgia plástica

View this post on Instagram

#breaktheinternet Character I created from start to finish, from life casting to application. Application assisted by the lovely @suzanne_cliff, without her I wouldn't have been able to do this. Also the biggest thank you to cassie @cassiedaisyrae for bringing this character to life ???? This character is supposed to shock and inform individuals of the dangers of plastic surgery and how far we've come and continue to go with it as a society. The neck burns are meant to be from a childhood incident, something to remind people of their roots and how beautiful and unique they can be. This is in no way meant to mock those who get surgery, just an eye opener for how society's ideal of beauty is becoming extreme and at times dangerous Photography: @panglass