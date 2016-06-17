Brazilian Army patrols borders in fear of mass migration from Venezuela

The Brazilian Army is taking action regarding border control in the cities of Normandia and Uiramutã, in the northern state of Roraima, near Guiana and the Venezuelan border.

The special operation named Ágata aims to show power without directly targeting the neighbor country. Even though the control is also happening beside Guiana, the troops are no further than 180 kilometers away from Venezuela. The Brazilian government fears that the crisis in Venezuela might attract a mass migration from the country.